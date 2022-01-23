Omar Brown transfers to Nebraska.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Northern Iowa sophomore cornerback Omar Brown announced Saturday that he is transferring to Nebraska.

Brown played in three seasons with the Panthers since 2019 and in those three seasons he racked up 140 career tackles and eight interceptions. Six of those interceptions came in Brown’s freshman year with the Panthers.

Brown’s announcement today makes him the 11th transfer to join the 2022 class.

