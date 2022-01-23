Advertisement

Police arrest man after fatal shooting in Bellevue

(KPTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A 31-year-old woman died at a hospital after she was shot multiple times at a home in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue. KETV reports that police said the shooting was reported around 10:40 p.m.

Saturday at a home near 22nd and Jefferson streets. Paramedics rushed the woman to the hospital where she later died.

Her name was not immediately released. Bellevue Police said a 43-year-old man was arrested after the shooting on several charges including second-degree murder.

