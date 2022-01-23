Sunday Forecast: Cooler for some, warmer for others to finish the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a warmer start to the weekend, some of the state will continue to see some warmer weather into Sunday while eastern Nebraska sees a bit of a cool down as cold high pressure will settle into the Midwest.

Overnight tonight and into Sunday, clouds will increase across the area. Into Sunday, partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected for eastern Nebraska with mostly sunny skies for much of central and western Nebraska. A cold front will slip through central and eastern Nebraska tonight, turning winds to the north at 10 to 20 MPH with some gusts up to 30 MPH possible.

Variable clouds are expected through the day on Sunday with variable winds. (KOLN)

Temperatures behind the front will fall into the low teens to mid 20s across the coverage area. Lincoln and eastern Nebraska could see falling temperatures through the mid morning hours before the front retreats to the east.

Lows into Sunday morning will fall into the teens and 20s. (KOLN)

As northerly winds swing back around to the southwest in the late morning and early afternoon, temperatures should begin to rebound. How quickly the cold front retreats to the east will be a determining factor in high temperatures for eastern Nebraska. Most models have temperatures rebounding to the low 30s to low 40s by the afternoon - but there is at least one model that keeps afternoon temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s for far eastern Nebraska by the afternoon. The 10/11 forecast has highs ranging from the low 30s to mid 40s for the eastern quarter of the state.

Temperatures for central and western Nebraska will reach into the mid 50s on Sunday with cooler weather for eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

The extended forecast keeps mild temperatures around to start the week on Monday with highs in the upper 40s for Lincoln and southern Nebraska. A cold front will drop through the state into the afternoon and evening, which will limit afternoon highs to the upper 30s to low 40s for northern Nebraska. Much colder weather is then expected for Tuesday with mainly sunny skies. Temperatures quickly rebound back to the upper 30s to upper 40s for the remainder of the week and into next weekend. Winds will be breezy at times over the next week, but chances for any rain or snow are pretty scant for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska. Some light snow will be possible for western and southwestern Nebraska from Monday night into the day Tuesday.

Mainly above average temperatures are expected over the next week with mainly dry weather. (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.