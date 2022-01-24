10/11 Cares hosting Broadcasters Unite for Life Blood Drive

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the first time, the Broadcasters Unite for Life Blood Drive will not be just one, but two days. With continued support from the community, the drive will be Thursday, January 27 and Friday, January 28.

The blood drive is normally bi-annual, with this past summers drive seeing the second most donations of any drive hosted by 10/11 Cares, where 128 units were collected from 132 donors.

As recently as December 2021, Nebraska was in a blood emergency, seeing a less than a day blood supply. Nebraska is now in a “chronic blood shortage” with a three day supply, but still in critical need of donors.

“This blood drive always happens in January during a critical time,” Kari Lundeen with the Nebraska Community Blood Bank said, “We’re fighting cold and flu and now with another variant of COVID-19 it’s really been challenging. We’re in a chronic blood shortage, so it’s going to be really great to have this blood drive and so many people come out and give blood.”

Appointments are strongly recommended and still available for both Thursday and Friday.

The drive starts at 9 a.m. at Havelock United Methodist Church located at 4140 N 60th St.

