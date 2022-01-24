2022 Nebraska Shrine Bowl rosters released

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 64th annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl rosters were released on Sunday. The 64th annual Shrine Bowl will take place Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Kearney, Nebraska, at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on the campus of the University of Nebraska—Kearney.

On Sunday players and coaches selected to participate in this years Shrine Bowl of Nebraska were available to members of the sports media as they introduced the rosters.

Your North and South 2022 Shrine Bowl teams! pic.twitter.com/8cYzcUxGMt — Eddie Messel (@EddieMesselTV) January 23, 2022

North Team:

R.J. Bayer – Howells-Dodge

Rylan Birkby – St. Paul

Jarett Boggs – Archbishop Bergan

Logan Booth – Logan View

Caleb Busch – Burwell

Brayden Chaney – Gretna

Alec Cook – Omaha Burke

Isaiah Daniell – Yutan

Johnathan DeRiso – Ord

Raoul Djidjoho – Mount Michael

Dawson Dunbar – Chadron

Kamden Dusatko – Stanton High

Josh Fee – Elkhorn South

Colton Fritz – Pierce

Kytan Fyte – Grand Island

Vince Genatone – North Platte

Sam Hartman – Northwest

Orlando Hernandez – Omaha North

Mick Huber – Gretna

Will Hubert – Papillion LaVista

Kale Jensen – Central City

Ryan Kearney – Creighton Prep

Brennen Kelley – Norfolk Catholic

Jack Kirkwood – Creighton Prep

Gavin Kube – Yutan

Carson Lavaley – Wahoo

Mason Limbach – Fremont

Luke Lindenmeyer – Papillion LaVista

Daylin Mallory – Norfolk

Nathan McCoy – Omaha Roncalli

Dylan Mostek – Bennington

Wyatt Ogle – Blair

Eli Osten – Lakeview

Gage Racek – Ord

Henry Rickels – Bellevue West

Jayden Roberts – Bellevue West

Trevor Schwartz – Scottsbluff

Drew Sellon – Fremont

Jake Stier – Bennington

Chance Symons – Scottsbluff

Kase Thompson – Battle Creek

Blake Thompson – Columbus

Carson Thomsen – Oakland Craig

Rowdy Truska – Aquinas Catholic

Adam Van Cleave – Lakeview

Koy Wilke – Elkhorn South

South Team:

Owen Anthony – Lincoln Southwest

Luke Blatchford – Lincoln Southeast

Joe Brinker – Omaha Skutt

Trevor Brown – Waverly

Julian Castillo – Lincoln Pius X

Jackson Chandler – Skutt Catholic

Tommy Connelly – Westside

Kale Consbruck – Norris

Tyson Denkert – Kenesaw

Anthony Failla – Millard West

Hayden Fjell – Platteview

James Frank – Lincoln Pius X

Dylan Gray – Lincoln Northeast

Gage Griffith – Aurora

Clyde Hinton – Plattsmouth

Cory Hollinger – Cross County

Marley Jensen – York

Caleb Jones – Beatrice

Elliot Jurgens – Beatrice

Isaac Kracl – Crete

Jack L’Heureux – Lincoln Lutheran

Jake Leader – Lincoln Southwest

Rashad Madden – Ralston

Riley Marsch – Waverly

Jake Masker – Kearney Catholic

Tony Murray – Boys Town

Quade Myers – Dundy County Stratton

Christian Nash – Millard South

Nathan Pederson – Millard West

Nathan Renner – McCook

Dominic Rezac – Omaha Westside

Trevor Ruth – Seward

Joshua Shaw – Sandy Creek

Evan Shepard – Ashland-Greenwood

Carter Sitzman – Lincoln Christian

Austin Sohl – Plattsmouth

Eliott Steinhoft – Platteview

Billie Stephenson – Lincoln East

Seth Stutzman – Milford

Noah Walters – Lincoln East

Andrew Waltke – Palmyra

Taylor Wieczorek – Lincoln High

Gavin Wilbur – Lincoln Northeast

Parker Wise – Kearney

Cooper Hausmann – Norris

Jay Ballard – Boystown

