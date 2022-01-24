2022 Nebraska Shrine Bowl rosters released
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 64th annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl rosters were released on Sunday. The 64th annual Shrine Bowl will take place Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Kearney, Nebraska, at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on the campus of the University of Nebraska—Kearney.
On Sunday players and coaches selected to participate in this years Shrine Bowl of Nebraska were available to members of the sports media as they introduced the rosters.
North Team:
R.J. Bayer – Howells-Dodge
Rylan Birkby – St. Paul
Jarett Boggs – Archbishop Bergan
Logan Booth – Logan View
Caleb Busch – Burwell
Brayden Chaney – Gretna
Alec Cook – Omaha Burke
Isaiah Daniell – Yutan
Johnathan DeRiso – Ord
Raoul Djidjoho – Mount Michael
Dawson Dunbar – Chadron
Kamden Dusatko – Stanton High
Josh Fee – Elkhorn South
Colton Fritz – Pierce
Kytan Fyte – Grand Island
Vince Genatone – North Platte
Sam Hartman – Northwest
Orlando Hernandez – Omaha North
Mick Huber – Gretna
Will Hubert – Papillion LaVista
Kale Jensen – Central City
Ryan Kearney – Creighton Prep
Brennen Kelley – Norfolk Catholic
Jack Kirkwood – Creighton Prep
Gavin Kube – Yutan
Carson Lavaley – Wahoo
Mason Limbach – Fremont
Luke Lindenmeyer – Papillion LaVista
Daylin Mallory – Norfolk
Nathan McCoy – Omaha Roncalli
Dylan Mostek – Bennington
Wyatt Ogle – Blair
Eli Osten – Lakeview
Gage Racek – Ord
Henry Rickels – Bellevue West
Jayden Roberts – Bellevue West
Trevor Schwartz – Scottsbluff
Drew Sellon – Fremont
Jake Stier – Bennington
Chance Symons – Scottsbluff
Kase Thompson – Battle Creek
Blake Thompson – Columbus
Carson Thomsen – Oakland Craig
Rowdy Truska – Aquinas Catholic
Adam Van Cleave – Lakeview
Koy Wilke – Elkhorn South
South Team:
Owen Anthony – Lincoln Southwest
Luke Blatchford – Lincoln Southeast
Joe Brinker – Omaha Skutt
Trevor Brown – Waverly
Julian Castillo – Lincoln Pius X
Jackson Chandler – Skutt Catholic
Tommy Connelly – Westside
Kale Consbruck – Norris
Tyson Denkert – Kenesaw
Anthony Failla – Millard West
Hayden Fjell – Platteview
James Frank – Lincoln Pius X
Dylan Gray – Lincoln Northeast
Gage Griffith – Aurora
Clyde Hinton – Plattsmouth
Cory Hollinger – Cross County
Marley Jensen – York
Caleb Jones – Beatrice
Elliot Jurgens – Beatrice
Isaac Kracl – Crete
Jack L’Heureux – Lincoln Lutheran
Jake Leader – Lincoln Southwest
Rashad Madden – Ralston
Riley Marsch – Waverly
Jake Masker – Kearney Catholic
Tony Murray – Boys Town
Quade Myers – Dundy County Stratton
Christian Nash – Millard South
Nathan Pederson – Millard West
Nathan Renner – McCook
Dominic Rezac – Omaha Westside
Trevor Ruth – Seward
Joshua Shaw – Sandy Creek
Evan Shepard – Ashland-Greenwood
Carter Sitzman – Lincoln Christian
Austin Sohl – Plattsmouth
Eliott Steinhoft – Platteview
Billie Stephenson – Lincoln East
Seth Stutzman – Milford
Noah Walters – Lincoln East
Andrew Waltke – Palmyra
Taylor Wieczorek – Lincoln High
Gavin Wilbur – Lincoln Northeast
Parker Wise – Kearney
Cooper Hausmann – Norris
Jay Ballard – Boystown
