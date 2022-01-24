Tickets for Nebraska Football season opener in Ireland on sale this month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Tickets for the Aug. 27 Nebraska season opener against Northwestern in the Aer Lingus Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland will be available on Monday, Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. CT. This will mark the first opportunity to purchase tickets in the Nebraska ticket block without a package.

Nebraska’s ticket allocation will be located on the East Side of Aviva Stadium on Levels 1, 3 and 5. Ticket prices for the game are $175, $250 and $340, and will be available on-line Monday, Jan. 31 through the Athletic Ticket Office at //Huskers.com/tickets. There is a limit of eight tickets per account, and all tickets will be mobile delivery through Ticketmaster.

Fans still interested in a travel package for the Aer Lingus Classic can find more information at Huskers2Ireland.com.

Nebraska and Northwestern will compete for the Keough-Naughton trophy that bears the names of two powerhouses of Irish America, Don Keough and Martin Naughton. The schools will match up at Aviva Stadium, home to both the Irish rugby and soccer national teams.

