Advertisement

Elephant calf at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has a name

The female African elephant calf born at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has a name,...
The female African elephant calf born at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has a name, Eugenia.(PHOTO: Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) - The female African elephant calf born at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has a name, Eugenia, which means “noble” or “well-born.” Eugenia received her name from the Grewcock Family, who won the naming rights at the Zoo’s fundraiser, Zoofari.

The Grewcock Family selected Eugenia because it is a family name.

“As a family, we have always had a great love of elephants. The fact that these elephants were saved from drought-stricken Swaziland makes their story especially remarkable,” said Mrs. William Grewcock. “Being able to select the name of the first elephant born at the Zoo is very special to us.”

Tina Cherica, President of the Omaha Zoo Foundation said, “The tremendous support of the Grewcock Family at the Zoo is evident. They have generously supported multiple Zoo projects over the last forty years, including the Berniece and Bill Grewcock Elephant Habitat, the Berniece Grewcock Butterfly and Insect Pavilion, and the Bill and Berniece Grewcock Center for Conservation and Research. Mr. William Grewcock was a dedicated member of the Omaha Zoological Society and Omaha Zoo Foundation boards until his passing in 2018.”

Eugenia was born on Jan. 7 and is the first elephant born in the Zoo’s 125-year history. Kiki, 18, is the mother and Callee, 21, is the father. She is nursing and growing and currently weighs 183 pounds.

The Elephant Herd Room, where Eugenia lives with the herd, is currently closed to the public to allow Animal Care staff time to observe the herd. There are a total of seven elephants in the herd, including Eugenia.

The Zoo is awaiting the arrival of a second African elephant calf, also due this winter.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four arrested following incident in Lincoln
Lincoln man killed in Cass County crash
Car crash
Juvenile killed in weekend crash in Seward County
Mattress fire causes $1,000 in damages in south Lincoln
Husker volleyball players unveiled a limited edition ice cream flavor at 402 Creamery. All...
Husker volleyball unveils ice cream flavor to give back

Latest News

Temperatures will only reach the upper teens to upper 20s for most of the state on Tuesday.
Tuesday Forecast: Our coldest day of the week...
Lincoln Patients regain sense of smell
Lincoln Patients regain sense of smell
Hundreds of thousands of people have lost their sense of smell and taste because of COVID-19,...
Lincoln woman shares story of getting her sense of taste and smell back
U.S. Senator Deb Fischer stops in North Platte to address Ukraine conflict and Infrastructure...
U.S. Senator Deb Fischer addresses Ukraine conflict and infrastructure bill