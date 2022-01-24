Floral business blooming in Butler County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The owners of 402 Floral in David City are excited to serve a Nebraska hometown, and bring important services to the community.

We visited the store, and talked with Catherine and Justin Chmelka about it. “My interest in the floral industry came from being a teacher at Columbus Lakeview,” Catherine said. “I started a floriculture program there. After working with students for some time, we got married later that semester, and did our own wedding flowers. Then, one of my students’ fathers unfortunately passed away, and I helped her with the casket spray. Then some more people asked me to help with sympathy pieces. When this store became available, we just couldn’t say no.”

Justin says he likes the variety of the store. “We have coffee as well, and decor,” he said. “It’s not just one specific thing, it’s a variety of things, and the town needed it. Without it, you’d have to go to Columbus or Seward if you needed flowers, so we saw the need and wanted to fill that void.”

“We offer anything from lattes, to hot, iced or blended coffees. Basically what you can get at Starbucks, we offer here. We have smoothies, too,” Catherine said. The store is a full service flower shop, offering everyday arrangements for birthdays, to sympathy floral work, to full service wedding services. In the spring, the owners of 402 Floral operate a greenhouse in the back of the shop. Home decor is also a focus in the shop.

Catherine is an FFA teacher in David City as well as a co-owner of the store. “I really enjoy the connection I have between the school, and being a small business owner, because I can get students involved,” Catherine said. “I can teach some real-life settings in ag business. Also, last year our school FFA floriculture team won state, and qualified for nationals where they placed in the top 15 nationally.”

Catherine and Justin are an example of a young couple putting down roots in a small town, and it’s something they think is important. “Just the relationships you can create in a small town, and the conversations you can have, is very important and rewarding,” Justin said.

It takes a lot of work to run a business like 402 Floral. Catherine and Justin credit their staff for making it all come together. “Our designer Heather is incredible, as is our front of house staff, Linda, Brenda, Payton, Maya, Lydia Chole, Donna and Riley,” Catherine said.

