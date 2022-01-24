Grand Island man arrested for lighting brother on fire

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is in the Hall County Jail after police said he purposefully lit his brother on fire.

According to Captain Jim Duering, the incident happened Friday afternoon in the 2400 block of Kruse Avenue.

Duering said a 63-year-old man was at his brother Todd Hemmelman’s apartment helping him clean it when they started to argue.

Duering said Todd’s brother left the apartment and then later returned. Police said when he returned, Todd ambushed him, sprayed him with lighter fluid and lit him on fire.

The victim received burns to his body but mostly his clothing and was treated for his injuries. Duering said, “the victim had some hair loss and burns to his body, but luckily he was able to take the clothes off that were on fire.”

Todd Hemmelman, 63, was arrested for 1st Degree Assault.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.