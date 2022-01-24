Husker men’s track and field team climb to No. 12 in National Rankings

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska track and field team appeared at No. 12 in the men’s rankings of the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Association’s NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field National Rating Index on Monday.

The No. 12 ranking is the highest for the men in the indoor season since the Husker men were tabbed No. 11 in the 2016 preseason rankings.

Eight Huskers have performances in 11 combined events contributing to Nebraska’s score of 55.08 in the Track & Field Rating Index (TFRI).

Darius Luff is fourth in the country in the 60m hurdles (7.70), followed by a pair of fifth-place rankings by Alex Talley in the shot put (65-7, 19.99m) and weight throw (73-3 1/2, 22.34m). Burger Lambrechts Jr. sits sixth in the shot put with a launch of 64-9 1/4 (19.75m).

Michael Hoffer is currently tied for 24th in the high jump (7-0 1/4, 2.14m) and 27th with a jump of 24-8 1/2 (7.53m) in the long jump. Maxwell Otterdahl is the fourth Husker contributing in two events, ranking 22nd in the shot put (61-7, 18.77m) and 25th in the weight throw (67-6 3/4, 20.69m).

Henry Zimmerman ranks 24th in the weight throw (67-8 1/4, 20.63m), while Clayton Keys is 25th in the long jump (24-9 1/4, 7.55m) and Mayson Conner is 34th in the high jump (6-11, 2.11m).

The Huskers are one of two Big Ten programs listed in the top 25 of the men’s rankings, with Iowa checking in at No. 9.

Nebraska continues action this weekend, hosting the Adidas Classic on Friday-Saturday, Jan. 28-29 at the Devaney Center Indoor Track.

