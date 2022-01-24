Lincoln man killed in Cass County crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 34-year-old Lincoln man was killed in a crash in Cass County on Sunday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that deputies responded to 286th and Havelock Avenue, in rural Elmwood, on reports of a crash.

Deputies found a 2004 silver Chevy Cavalier was overturned in the water and the driver had been ejected from the car, the release states.

The driver was identified as Kyle Wainwright, 34, of Lincoln.

Nebraska State Patrol was requested to investigate and reconstruct the accident scene and unites from Elmwood Fire and Rescue, Cass County EMA, and Murdock Fire Department also responded.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.