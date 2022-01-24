Lincoln ministry helps provide food, wipes and diapers to families in need

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -For families and children in need, a local church ministry is stepping up to hand out food, wipes and diapers. So far, they have helped over 100 families in Lincoln and they want to help more.

Every Monday, Trinity Lutheran Church and their ministry, Forward, distributes food, wipes and diapers. The ministry started small, but now they have expanded, handing out over 7,000 diapers last month.

Trinity Lutheran Church started Forward last May.

“Food, wipes, diapers. That’s where Forward kind of was born out of, helping families move forward,” said Dan Wing, pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church.

About 10 volunteers hand out food, wipes and diapers to families at the Forward House on their church campus. They give out the items every Monday except for holidays.

The ministry started with only about five families showing up to the distributions.

“We thought well, maybe we’re not going to have enough families to make this go, but it grew pretty fast,” said Margaret Bitz, a church member at Trinity.

Now, around 50 families have picked up food, wipes and diapers so far in January.

“If we can support the young ones and support the families so that they can reduce the costs, that was something that Trinity could seek the opportunity to help out with,” Wing said.

Church members and other community organizations help out, donating more than just food and diapers, but clothes, books and household items that families can use.

This led to the church expanding their ministry and creating Forward Plus. They said their goal is to find more ways to provide care to the families in Lincoln with their ministry.

“It’s really exciting to see the way that it’s growing and the way that Trinity especially has been continuing to support it,” said Bethany Mrosko, Director of Christian Outreach at Trinity.

The distributions on Monday are held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The ministry is accepting donations. For more information on how to donate, click here.

