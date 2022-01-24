LPD: Man arrested on 3rd DUI offense following hit and run crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man following a hit and run crash.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Friday, LPD said witnesses reported a white Buick Regal hit a black Pontiac Grand Prix near 8th and C Streets, then left the area.

LPD said other officers were able to locate the Buick near 20th and C Streets, where it was found to have significant damage and a piece of the Grand Prix stuck in its bumper.

According to police, officers determined that the car was driven by a 37-year-old man who had just gone inside a home near 20th and C Streets.

Officers said they learned the driver had had two active arrest warrants.

LPD said officers were eventually able to enter the home and arrest the man on the warrants.

Police said the man appeared intoxicated, so a DUI investigation was initiated.

LPD said the man refused to submit to a preliminary breath test and to a formal DUI test.

The man was arrested for 3rd offense DUI with a refused test, leaving the scene of an accident, driving during revocation, refusal of a chemical test and refusal of a preliminary breath test.

