LPD: Man had open alcohol bottles, cocaine & LSD in car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say had alcohol bottles and various drugs, including cocaine and LSD, in his car.

On Friday, around 11:30 p.m., an officer saw a car near 7th and N Streets pulling into a parking stall.

LPD said the car was driven by 37-year-old Jason Pratt. According to police, Pratt was acting suspicious and the officer ran the license plates.

Police said the license plates belonged to a different vehicle and when they made contact with Pratt, they found two open bottles of liquor in the driver’s door pocket, as well as a realistic pellet gun inside the car.

According to police, the officer asked Pratt if he had any weapons as he was reaching for the waistband of his pants.

During a search, LPD said they found a small knife, a bag of cocaine and a large sum of U.S. currency.

LPD officers continued their search of Pratt’s belongings and found seven shooter bottles of liquor, a bottle of Schnapps, bags and containers of cocaine, a black .357 magnum revolver, additional .357 rounds, .22 rounds, psilocybin mushrooms, LSD squares, as well as bags and drug paraphernalia associated with drug sales.

According to police, the officers believed Pratt was under the influence of alcohol and a DUI investigation was started.

LPD said Pratt refused to submit to a breath test, however he submitted to a test that showed he was under the legal limit to drive.

Pratt was arrested and is facing the following charges:

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Possession of a firearm during drug violation

Possession of money during drug violation

Refuse preliminary breath test

Possession of open alcohol container

Possession of toy gun within city limits

No operators license

Fictitious license plates

No valid registration

Possession of drug paraphernalia

LPD outlined the ordinance regarding a toy gun within city limits:

9.36.060 Toy Guns or Slingshots That Discharge Dangerous Missiles Not to be Carried.

It shall be unlawful for any person to carry about his or her person any toy pistol, toy gun, or other toy arm or arms, or slingshot, out of or by which any leaden or other dangerous missiles may be discharged. (Ord. 15625 §6; July 9, 1990: P.C. §9.28.050: Ord. 3489 §9-104; July 6, 1936).

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.