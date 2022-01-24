Monday Forecast: Rising and then falling temperatures to start the work week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast as we look ahead towards the new work week generally has above average temperatures but we’ll also mix in some sneakily chilly weather this week. More dry conditions are expected for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska over the next week, though parts of western and southwestern Nebraska could see some light accumulating snow Monday night into Tuesday.

Into the day on Monday though, a warm front will continue to slide east through the area during the overnight hours. This should lead to temperatures continuing to climb a few degrees through the overnight period with temperatures staying very mild into Monday morning. We should wake up with temperatures that will be in the low to mid 30s for most of the state.

Temperatures will be very mild to start Monday with 7 AM temperatures well into the 30s for most. (KOLN)

A cold front is then set to dive through the area through the day on Monday, giving us partly to mostly cloudy skies with blustery north and northwest winds that could gust up to 30 MPH at times. This will also likely lead to temperatures peaking in the late morning to early afternoon before beginning to fall into the mid and late afternoon hours behind the front. High temperatures will end up topping out in the mid 30s to mid 40s from north to south across the state, but 3 PM temperatures will already have fallen into the 20s and 30s for most with some 40s hanging on in parts of western and southwestern Nebraska. When factoring in the blustery north wind, wind chills will likely be in the teens, 20s, and low 30s by 3 PM on Monday.

Temperatures by Monday afternoon will already be falling as cold air returns to the area behind a cold front. (KOLN)

We might squeeze a flurry or two out of the front as it passes through the state, but we’re expecting dry weather for most on Monday. We will however be dealing with clouds throughout most of the day. Skies for eastern Nebraska will clear out towards Monday evening with partly to mostly cloudy skies remaining for western Nebraska ahead of another weak disturbance that is forecast to bring light snow to those areas Monday night and into Tuesday.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight and through most of Monday with skies trying to clear out towards Monday evening. (KOLN)

The extended forecast gives us one truly cold day on Tuesday with single digit morning lows and afternoon highs in the 20s. Temperatures though will rebound quickly with highs back to around 40° for Wednesday and Thursday. Both of those days are expected to see breezy to windy conditions that will make it feel colder. Friday looks fairly seasonal and quiet with mainly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s. Our warmest day of the next week looks to come by next Saturday with a forecast high around 50° in Lincoln with mid 40s by next Sunday.

Temperatures generally look to stay above average over the next week with dry weather. (KOLN)

