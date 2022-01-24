Nebraska hospitals strain under Omicron surge

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -There are currently 735 active COVID hospitalizations in the state of Nebraska right now. The state’s positivity rate is down, but only less than 1% from last week.

State officials said it’s hard to care for all of the active hospitalizations because of a lack of staffing. Last week, hospitalizations jumped from 634, peaking at more than 740, an increase of about 17%.

The Nebraska Hospital Association said it’s critical for Nebraskans to not minimize this Omicron surge and spread the message that vaccinations are still critical.

The head of several state hospitals said it’s looking dire. They’re experiencing a lack of healthcare workers because they’re out sick, a lack of hospital beds for people with serious medical emergencies and a lack of blood.

Many Nebraska hospitals are acting in crisis standards of care, even if they haven’t officially declared it. Nebraska Medicine is official, and the chief medical officer said it’s all hands on deck.

“The rate and vengeance with which it struck the community, and we saw a significant demand for health care services across all our platforms,” said Dr. Harris A. Frankel, CMO and Chief Compliance Officer at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

In Lancaster County, 65% of people are fully vaccinated and about 35% have received their booster dose. Now there’s talk that the pandemic may be peaking on a national level. All three said it’s too soon to tell when the peak will happen for Nebraska, but their best guess is it might be in the next two weeks.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.