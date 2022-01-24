Advertisement

Nebraska lawmakers begin debate on Social Security tax cut

(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are debating a measure that would speed up the implementation of a new tax exemption for Social Security income, letting recipients claim a full tax break a few years sooner.

The measure would phase out Nebraska’s tax on Social Security income by 2025.

Lawmakers approved the exemption last year but adopted a slower phase-in that would eliminate the tax by 2030. The faster implementation was proposed after the state collected far more tax revenue than expected, leaving Nebraska with a general fund surplus of $412 million.

Some lawmakers question whether it’s prudent to rely on recent state tax revenues, which they argue were bolstered by federal pandemic stimulus payments into the economy.

