Norris duo with one last ride in the 2022 Shrine Bowl

By Eddie Messel
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Norris senior quarterback and future walk-on at the University of Nebraska Cooper Hausmann and Norris head football coach Ty Twarling will get one last ride together in 2022 Shrine Bowl.

The pair have been together for three years now where Hausmann has been a part of the varsity squad. The Titans finished 2021, 4-5 ending the season with a loss to Waverly.

That loss however will not be the last time Twarling gets to coach Hausmann. Twarling is an assistant coach for the South Team in this years Shrine Bowl. The two will take the field one last time together on June 4 out in Kearney.

