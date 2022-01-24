NWU’s Rogers named ARC Athlete of the Week

The American Rivers Conference named Nebraska Wesleyan’s Josh Rogers as its men’s basketball athlete of the week for January 24.

After being sidelined with an injury since December 30, Rogers made an immediate impact and played a pivotal role in NWU’s second-half comeback win against Luther College last Saturday. Rogers scored a career-high 25 points, including 15 points in the second half and overtime and grabbed seven rebounds. Rogers shot 50 percent (8-for-16) from the floor and shot 70 percent (7-for-10) from the free-throw line in the victory.

It is the first conference player of the week accolade for Rogers and the fourth time a Prairie Wolf has received the honor this season. Rogers is a native of Arvada, Colorado and attended Arvada West High School. NWU is in action at Snyder Arena this evening at 5:30 p.m. against Simpson College.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.