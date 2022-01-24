Advertisement

One killed in Omaha sports bar shooting

(WOWT)
By Katherine Wiley
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting death at a North Omaha sports bar Sunday night.

OPD confirms officers working off-duty at Jet Sports Bar at 30th and Hanover called for additional help at 11:50 p.m.

Officers performed CPR on 20-year-old Vincent Burns until medics arrived. Burns died after being transported to a hospital.

A 33-year-old woman was transported to a hospital after being found in a personal vehicle about a mile south of the scene. She was treated for a minor injury. A third victim, a 26-year-old man, was taken by private vehicle to a hospital and was treated for a minor injury.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or submit tips on the P3 Tips mobile app or on the Crime Stoppers website. Tips leading to an arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a$25,000 reward.

