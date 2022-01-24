Juvenile killed in weekend crash in Seward County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A person was killed in a rollover crash in Seward County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release from SCSO, deputies were sent to a single-vehicle crash east of Seward near 210 Road between Bluff Road and McKelvie Road around 2:45 p.m.

A Dodge Ram pickup was traveling south on 210th when it lost control on a gravel road and rolled, the release states.

Five juveniles, including the driver, were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

One of the juveniles in the vehicle was pronounced dead and the other four were taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The accident is being investigated by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol crash scene reconstructionist.

The identity of the juvenile killed is not being released by authorities at this time. The people in the vehicle are all between the ages of 14-17.

