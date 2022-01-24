Tuesday Forecast: Our coldest day of the week...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A brief cold spell will impact the area into the day on Tuesday with some light accumulating snow for parts of western and southwestern Nebraska. Meanwhile, Lincoln and eastern Nebraska are still searching for our next snow chance which at this point, may not come until early February.

Behind a cold front, temperatures will continue to fall into Monday evening and Monday night with some bitterly cold weather expected into Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, a weak wave will drop out of the north which will lead to snow showers across western and southwestern Nebraska tonight and into the day on Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations look to be fairly light, with perhaps an inch or two into southwestern parts of the state. Central and eastern Nebraska will see partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight and into the day on Tuesday with skies clearing into Tuesday evening for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska.

Some light snow will be possible across western Nebraska tonight into Tuesday. Lincoln and eastern Nebraska should remain dry with partly cloudy skies. (KOLN)

As mentioned, the highest snowfall amounts are expected to be confined to southwestern Nebraska where 1″ to 3″ of snow is forecast. Some higher amounts will be possible, but mainly into parts of western Kansas and eastern Colorado. No Snow is expected for much of central and eastern Nebraska.

Light accumulating snow is expected tonight into Tuesday across western and southwestern Nebraska. (KOLN)

While we’ll miss the snow this round, some bitterly cold conditions are expected into Tuesday morning with chilly temperatures by the afternoon. Look for morning lows to fall into the single digits and teens with wind chills likely dropping below zero for most of eastern Nebraska.

Low temperatures into Tuesday morning will drop into the single digits and teens. (KOLN)

Wind chills will range from -10° to 0° for eastern Nebraska on Tuesday morning. (KOLN)

Afternoon temperatures will be well below average on Tuesday with highs ranging from the upper teens and low 20s in eastern Nebraska to the upper 20s across western Nebraska. Wind chills by the afternoon will likely range from the mid single digits to the upper teens across the state.

Temperatures will only reach the upper teens to upper 20s for most of the state on Tuesday. (KOLN)

Wind chills by Tuesday afternoon will be in the single digits and teens for most. (KOLN)

Temperatures will stay cold as we head into Wednesday with morning lows falling into the single digits and teens once again with subzero wind chills for eastern Nebraska. However, as a warm front slides across the state, warmer temperatures are expected by the afternoon with highs climbing back to the upper 30s and low 40s. It will likely feel a bit cooler though as southwesterly winds will be gusty into the afternoon with wind gusts between 30 and 40 MPH possible.

Morning lows on Wednesday will fall back into the single digits and lower teens with subzero wind chills across eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Temperatures will rebound back to the mid 30s and mid 40s by Wednesday afternoon. (KOLN)

The extended forecast keeps temperatures above average the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend with highs ranging from around 40° to the low 50s by early next week. Dry weather continues to be the norm over the next week as we finish January with our next realistic chance for some widespread rain or snow not coming until the middle of next week and even then, that system is still over a week away and will likely change dramatically over the course of the next week.

Colder weather is expected for Tuesday with temperatures quickly rebounding back to the upper 30s to upper 40s. (KOLN)

