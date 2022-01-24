Turning colder Monday afternoon
Published: Jan. 24, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will move across Nebraska Monday and that will mean colder temperatures by Monday afternoon. There is a small chance for a few sprinkles or flurries this morning. Tuesday will be cold with clouds in central and western Nebraska and partly cloudy in eastern Nebraska.
Clear to partly cloudy and much colder Monday night. Lows around 7 degrees in the Lincoln area with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Partly to mostly sunny skies in eastern Nebraska and cold on Tuesday. Highs in the mid 20s with a north wind 5 to 15 mph.
Seasonal temperatures expected on Wednesday and Thursday with dry conditions and breezy. Milder temperatures expected Friday into the weekend.
