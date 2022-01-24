Turning colder Monday afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will move across Nebraska Monday and that will mean colder temperatures by Monday afternoon. There is a small chance for a few sprinkles or flurries this morning. Tuesday will be cold with clouds in central and western Nebraska and partly cloudy in eastern Nebraska.

High temperatures on Monday will occur in the morning or early afternoon. Falling temperatures expected this afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Clear to partly cloudy and much colder Monday night. Lows around 7 degrees in the Lincoln area with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Colder temperatures Monday night. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly sunny skies in eastern Nebraska and cold on Tuesday. Highs in the mid 20s with a north wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chilly temperatures expected across Nebraska on Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

Seasonal temperatures expected on Wednesday and Thursday with dry conditions and breezy. Milder temperatures expected Friday into the weekend.

Mainly dry conditions for the Lincoln area this week and into the weekend. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.