Advertisement

Turning colder Monday afternoon

By Brad Anderson
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will move across Nebraska Monday and that will mean colder temperatures by Monday afternoon. There is a small chance for a few sprinkles or flurries this morning. Tuesday will be cold with clouds in central and western Nebraska and partly cloudy in eastern Nebraska.

High temperatures on Monday will occur in the morning or early afternoon. Falling temperatures...
High temperatures on Monday will occur in the morning or early afternoon. Falling temperatures expected this afternoon.(1011 Weather)

Clear to partly cloudy and much colder Monday night. Lows around 7 degrees in the Lincoln area with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Colder temperatures Monday night.
Colder temperatures Monday night.(1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly sunny skies in eastern Nebraska and cold on Tuesday. Highs in the mid 20s with a north wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chilly temperatures expected across Nebraska on Tuesday.
Chilly temperatures expected across Nebraska on Tuesday.(1011 Weather)

Seasonal temperatures expected on Wednesday and Thursday with dry conditions and breezy. Milder temperatures expected Friday into the weekend.

Mainly dry conditions for the Lincoln area this week and into the weekend.
Mainly dry conditions for the Lincoln area this week and into the weekend.(1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four arrested following incident in Lincoln
Mattress fire causes $1,000 in damages in south Lincoln
Husker volleyball players unveiled a limited edition ice cream flavor at 402 Creamery. All...
Husker volleyball unveils ice cream flavor to give back
Lovell Jones Jr., 43
Police arrest man after fatal shooting in Bellevue
An ambulance thought to be carrying Nicholas Rossi, who is believed to have faked his own death...
Man accused of faking death found after catching COVID

Latest News

Brad's Monday Forecast
Brad's Monday Forecast
Temperatures by Monday afternoon will already be falling as cold air returns to the area behind...
Monday Forecast: Rising and then falling temperatures to start the work week
Mild weather for most of the week with more dry conditions.
Bill's Sunday Night Forecast
Temperatures for central and western Nebraska will reach into the mid 50s on Sunday with cooler...
Sunday Forecast: Cooler for some, warmer for others to finish the weekend