U.S. Senator Deb Fischer addresses Ukraine conflict and infrastructure bill

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - U.S. Senator Deb Fischer stopped in North Platte Monday to meet with the North Platte Airport Authority to discuss how the recent $1 million investment from the bi-partisan Infrastructure Bill will support critical facility upgrades.

“We want to see these communities grow and I want rural Nebraska to continue to grow and be vibrant,” Fischer said. “It’s important to have an airport and it’s important to have good roads and good bridges. It is extremely important to be able to have broadband so that you have that connectivity where people can live where they want and still do a job with that connectivity available, so that’s why infrastructure is so important, that’s why an airport is important.”

While President Biden weighs options for responding to Russian threats against Ukraine, Senator Fischer is weighing in on the conflict. Fischer currently serves on the Armed Services Committee.

“I am not here advocating that we send our troops to Ukraine,” said Fischer. Ukraine is not a member of NATO, but Ukraine is still in a position as a sovereign nation where their borders should be respected. For the Russians to be very, very open about their goals and about their desires of taking this country and invading this country, we need to sit up and take notice of that.”

