Women’s health experts warn about cervical cancer during Awareness Month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and women’s health experts said if you’ve missed a screening, it’s never to late to come in and get that done.

Cervical cancer can happen on the inside or outside of the cervix. The cervix is located in the lower part of the uterus. The cancer is caused by several strains of human papilloma virus, or HPV, that can lead to cellular changes, which may lead to cancer. Because you can’t feel the cellular changes, it’s important to get regular screening done.

“We begin screening at age 21,” said Chelsey Kennedy, women’s health nurse practitioner. “Based on that initial screening and findings, including whether or not there is HPV present. Then we base and schedule out screening exams every year, every three years, every five years.”

In 2022, about 14,000 new cases of invasive cervical cancer will be diagnosed, and just over 4,000 women will die from it. However, screening and HPV vaccination can seriously prevent the infection and death. Studies show that the vaccine provides close to 100% protection against infections and pre-cancers caused by certain types of HPV.

