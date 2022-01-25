Advertisement

Authorities involved in standoff in Adams

The scene of a standoff in Adams near 8th & Elm Streets.
The scene of a standoff in Adams near 8th & Elm Streets.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:09 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene of a standoff in Adams.

The call first came in around 8 p.m., with deputies from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol initially responding. Since that time, other agencies, including the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln Fire & Rescue, have also responded.

A large area of the north side of town has been blocked off by authorities, who have a house near 8th and Elm Streets surrounded. A 10/11 NOW reporter who was at the scene could hear authorities calling for a subject inside the home to come out.

Neighbors tell 10/11 NOW they heard that someone had been shot, but that has not been confirmed by NSP, who is handling the incident.

Further details about that standoff haven’t been provided at this time.

The scene of a standoff outside a home in Adams near 8th & Elm Streets.
The scene of a standoff outside a home in Adams near 8th & Elm Streets.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

