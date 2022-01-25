Charlie and the Chocolate Factory kicking off Broadway in 2022 at the Lied Center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the first time in Nebraska’s history, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will make its debut at the Lied Center. Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville started the 2021-2022 Broadway series in September, and one of America’s sweet treat favorites will be the first featured in 2022.

“The Lied Center is so proud to be presenting the Nebraska premier of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory which follows the storyline from the movie and the book,” Executive Director of the Lied Center, Bill Stephan said.

With the anticipation of a large crowd, the Lied Center is offering four different show times, starting Thursday, January 27.

“We’re so thrilled about having one of our biggest Broadway series ever at the Lied Center,” Stephan said, “This is our first Broadway show of 2022, so we’ve got a large number of people coming for four different performances.”

Masks are required at all times in the theater. You can find a full list of Broadway shows and tickets information at the Lied Center website.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.