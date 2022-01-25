City Council votes to adopt new city flag design

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird congratulated local graphic designer Ed Mejia on his design for the new City flag. The Lincoln City Council on Monday voted to adopt his design called “All Roads Lead to Lincoln.”

The Mayor invited the public to a free ceremonial flag raising and celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, February 24 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The event is sponsored by the Lincoln Chapter of the American Marketing Association (AMA) and Lincoln Young Professionals Group (YPG).

“I look forward to seeing our City’s beautiful new banner flying high across the city, reminding residents and visitors that all are welcome here,” said Gaylor Baird.

For free images and more information about the new flag, visit lincoln.ne.gov/flag. The public can purchase the flag at flagsforgood.com. T-shirts are available for purchase at stores.inksoft.com.

Mejia’s design was one of 190 entries submitted in the ReFlag Lincoln contest conducted in 2021 by the Lincoln Chapter of the AMA and Lincoln YPG. Lincoln’s existing flag was selected in a contest and adopted in 1932.

