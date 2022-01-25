Cold Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mainly clear and cold in eastern Nebraska on Tuesday with snow in southwestern Nebraska Tuesday morning. Cold high pressure will move into Iowa Tuesday night and that means another cold night for eastern Nebraska. A warm front will move across Nebraska on Wednesday bringing warmer temperatures, but it will be on the breezy side.

A disturbance will bring some accumulating snow in southwestern Nebraska Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon. Roads will be on the icy side in this part of the state. A few flurries will be possible in central Nebraska and it will be dry in eastern Nebraska.

Winter Weather Advisory until 6 PM Tuesday central time. (1011 Weather)

Heaviest snow expected in far southwestern Nebraska. Most of the snow will accumulate Tuesday morning. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny skies in the Lincoln area and cold on Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower 20s with a north wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chilly temperatures for Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear skies tonight and very cold with the low around 5 above. Northeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

Cold temperatures expected again Tuesday night. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and not as cold on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 30s with a south wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

It will be warmer on Wednesday however, a gusty south wind will make it feel chilly. (1011 Weather)

Seasonal temperatures and breezy conditions will continue on Thursday. Above average temperatures expected Friday through Monday with mainly dry conditions.

Milder temperatures expected by the weekend. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.