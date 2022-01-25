Dozens of strangers attend funeral of 89-year-old veteran

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraskans have shown time and time again that they can answer the call for help. Dozens came out on Monday to honor Lincoln Veteran Irvin Brown, after those organizing it put out a call when it was revealed he had little to no family who would attend.

Irvin Brown died at the age of 89 years old. Those at Roper and Sons said he planned his own funeral decades ago after his wife passed, knowing there wasn’t much family if at all, to come.

On Monday, strangers from around the Capital City showed up to make sure his life was celebrated. It was a sea of somber faces as Irvin Brown was laid to rest with full military honors.

“It feels like an honor that we can do this, we’ve served in the military before and to be able to stand up and honor our brothers in the services is just heartfelt,” said Ray Paulson, Patriot Guard Rider of Nebraska.

A crowd streamed in and out of Roper and Sons Monday afternoon to pay respects. A display set up to honor his life, highlighting 20 plus years of military service in the air force. Outside, members of the Patriot Guard escorted him to his final resting place.

“We were not expecting very much family at all,” said Paulson. “So this is a wonderful turnout.”

The call for attendees didn’t just bring strangers. The message actually reached family members who said they lost touch with Irvin over the years, but because of news coverage of his passing, nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews from Nebraska and beyond were in attendance.

“I located him by listening to the news and bingo there was his picture so I let the other siblings know,” said Cindy Schluter, Irvin’s niece.

Schluter said she’s incredibly thankful she found out and for those who never even knew her uncle to come to say goodbye.

“Making me cry again, like I said, very very touching,” said Schluter. “It’s hard to keep the tears away and I thank each and every one of them.”

Along with those full military honors at his funeral, Brown will also get his own brick at the Veterans Memorial at Antelope Park in Lincoln.

