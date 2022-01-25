Advertisement

Dozens of strangers attend funeral of 89-year-old veteran

Dozens came out on Monday to honor Lincoln Veteran Irvin Brown, after those organizing it put...
Dozens came out on Monday to honor Lincoln Veteran Irvin Brown, after those organizing it put out a call when it was revealed he had little to no family who would attend.(10/11 NOW)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraskans have shown time and time again that they can answer the call for help. Dozens came out on Monday to honor Lincoln Veteran Irvin Brown, after those organizing it put out a call when it was revealed he had little to no family who would attend.

Irvin Brown died at the age of 89 years old. Those at Roper and Sons said he planned his own funeral decades ago after his wife passed, knowing there wasn’t much family if at all, to come.

On Monday, strangers from around the Capital City showed up to make sure his life was celebrated. It was a sea of somber faces as Irvin Brown was laid to rest with full military honors.

“It feels like an honor that we can do this, we’ve served in the military before and to be able to stand up and honor our brothers in the services is just heartfelt,” said Ray Paulson, Patriot Guard Rider of Nebraska.

A crowd streamed in and out of Roper and Sons Monday afternoon to pay respects. A display set up to honor his life, highlighting 20 plus years of military service in the air force. Outside, members of the Patriot Guard escorted him to his final resting place.

“We were not expecting very much family at all,” said Paulson. “So this is a wonderful turnout.”

The call for attendees didn’t just bring strangers. The message actually reached family members who said they lost touch with Irvin over the years, but because of news coverage of his passing, nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews from Nebraska and beyond were in attendance.

“I located him by listening to the news and bingo there was his picture so I let the other siblings know,” said Cindy Schluter, Irvin’s niece.

Schluter said she’s incredibly thankful she found out and for those who never even knew her uncle to come to say goodbye.

“Making me cry again, like I said, very very touching,” said Schluter. “It’s hard to keep the tears away and I thank each and every one of them.”

Along with those full military honors at his funeral, Brown will also get his own brick at the Veterans Memorial at Antelope Park in Lincoln.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four arrested following incident in Lincoln
Lincoln man killed in Cass County crash
Car crash
Juvenile killed in weekend crash in Seward County
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Mattress fire causes $1,000 in damages in south Lincoln

Latest News

The winning flag, entitled All Roads Lead to Lincoln, was created by Ed Mejia, a local creative...
City Council votes to adopt new city flag design
Women’s health experts warn about cervical cancer during Awareness Month
Nebraska hospitals strain under Omicron surge
Temperatures will only reach the upper teens to upper 20s for most of the state on Tuesday.
Tuesday Forecast: Our coldest day of the week...