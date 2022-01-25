Advertisement

Hietaranta Named Big Ten Co-Athlete of the Week

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 25, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roni Hietaranta was named the Big Ten Co-Athlete of the Week as the Big Ten announced its weekly honors Monday afternoon. Hietaranta shared the honor with Ohio State’s Matej Vocel.

The Lappeenranta, Finland native had a strong showing against two top 25 teams this past week as he finished 2-0 in singles play. He started the week with a win in the No. 6 spot over Baylor’s Cole Gromley, recording the only point for the Huskers against the Bears. Hietaranta then followed up that performance with a victory over Oklahoma’s No. 54 Jordan Hasson in consecutive sets. He is now 3-0 to begin the spring season and has a team-high 11 wins for both the fall and spring seasons combined.

He is the last Husker since Toby Boyer in 2019 to receive this award.

The Huskers will return home to take on Drake this Saturday, Jan. 29 at 4 p.m at the Sid and Hazel Dillon Tennis Center.

