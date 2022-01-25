Judge expected to rule on Omaha mask mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City and state officials are waiting for word on the judge’s decision about the Omaha mask mandate.

Judge Shelly Stratman said during Monday’s hearing that she expected to issue her decision no later than noon Tuesday.

The decision before the judge: either issue the temporary injunction and stop the mask mandate in its place or allow it to continue as the case progresses.

Twelve days after it went into effect, the case was brought before the Douglas County District Court judge on Monday morning. The state was seeking a temporary injunction on the mandate — while the legalities of the mandate are sorted out — that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 12, but no decision on the matter was made during the hearing.

For nearly two hours on Monday, several attorneys presented their arguments over Zoom to the judge as to whether Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse had the power to issue a mask mandate for Omaha earlier this month.

The state argued that extraordinary damage would be done if the county health director would be allowed to have more power than she’s supposed to; Dr. Huse’s team questioned whether more harm would be done to the public by stopping the mask mandate during a health crisis.

Previous legal filings

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.