Advertisement

Judge expected to rule on Omaha mask mandate

Dr. Lindsay Huse
Dr. Lindsay Huse
By Gina Dvorak and Brian Mastre
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City and state officials are waiting for word on the judge’s decision about the Omaha mask mandate.

Judge Shelly Stratman said during Monday’s hearing that she expected to issue her decision no later than noon Tuesday.

The decision before the judge: either issue the temporary injunction and stop the mask mandate in its place or allow it to continue as the case progresses.

Twelve days after it went into effect, the case was brought before the Douglas County District Court judge on Monday morning. The state was seeking a temporary injunction on the mandate — while the legalities of the mandate are sorted out — that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 12, but no decision on the matter was made during the hearing.

For nearly two hours on Monday, several attorneys presented their arguments over Zoom to the judge as to whether Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse had the power to issue a mask mandate for Omaha earlier this month.

The state argued that extraordinary damage would be done if the county health director would be allowed to have more power than she’s supposed to; Dr. Huse’s team questioned whether more harm would be done to the public by stopping the mask mandate during a health crisis.

Previous legal filings

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln man killed in Cass County crash
Car crash
Juvenile killed in weekend crash in Seward County
A home on Elm Street in Adams where a standoff occurred with law enforcement.
Standoff in Adams ends after several hours
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
LPD File Photo
LPD: Man arrested on 3rd DUI offense following hit and run crash

Latest News

Women’s health experts warn about cervical cancer during Awareness Month
Nebraska hospitals strain under Omicron surge
Hundreds of thousands of people have lost their sense of smell and taste because of COVID-19,...
Lincoln woman shares story of getting her sense of taste and smell back
Dr. Lindsay Huse
Omaha mask mandate hearing: Judge hears arguments