Advertisement

Judge orders change of venue for man accused of killing LPD investigator

Felipe Vazquez
Felipe Vazquez(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A judge ordered a change of venue Monday for the trial of Felipe Vazquez, who is charged with the first-degree murder of Lincoln Police Investigator Luis “Mario” Herrera.

The court found that the extensive media coverage and publicity on the case would make it impossible for Vasquez to receive a fair trial in southeast Nebraska. As such, the trial is being moved to Columbus in Platte County.

Vazquez is accused of shooting Herrera on Aug. 26, 2020 near 33rd and Vine streets while police attempted to serve a warrant. Vazquez was 17 at the time. Herrera died from his injuries 12 days after the shooting.

The trial is scheduled to begin March 7, 2022.

Police Investigator Mario Herrera was shot serving a warrant in Lincoln on Aug. 26.
Police Investigator Mario Herrera was shot serving a warrant in Lincoln on Aug. 26.(Lincoln police via KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln man killed in Cass County crash
Car crash
Juvenile killed in weekend crash in Seward County
A home on Elm Street in Adams where a standoff occurred with law enforcement.
Standoff in Adams ends after several hours
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
LPD File Photo
LPD: Man arrested on 3rd DUI offense following hit and run crash

Latest News

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer weighs in on Sustainable Beef LLC project and country of origin...
U.S. Senator Deb Fischer weighs in on Sustainable Beef LLC and beef product labeling
Keep your next trip in Nebraska
Plan your next vacation in Nebraska
Bill would allow digital keno in Nebraska
Bill would allow digital keno in Nebraska
Dr. Lindsay Huse
Judge denies injunction on Omaha mask mandate