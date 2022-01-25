Judge orders change of venue for man accused of killing LPD investigator

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A judge ordered a change of venue Monday for the trial of Felipe Vazquez, who is charged with the first-degree murder of Lincoln Police Investigator Luis “Mario” Herrera.

The court found that the extensive media coverage and publicity on the case would make it impossible for Vasquez to receive a fair trial in southeast Nebraska. As such, the trial is being moved to Columbus in Platte County.

Vazquez is accused of shooting Herrera on Aug. 26, 2020 near 33rd and Vine streets while police attempted to serve a warrant. Vazquez was 17 at the time. Herrera died from his injuries 12 days after the shooting.

The trial is scheduled to begin March 7, 2022.

Police Investigator Mario Herrera was shot serving a warrant in Lincoln on Aug. 26. (Lincoln police via KOLN)

