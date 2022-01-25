Legislature bill tries to make HIV preventative medication more accessible for Nebraskans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A bill in the state legislature is aiming to make preventative drugs for people in high-risk situations with HIV more readily accessible.

The bill was introduced by State Senator Adam Morfeld of Lincoln. Morfled proposes taking half a million dollars from the state to make the drug, PrEP (short for pre-exposure prophylaxis) more available to those who need it.

In the last session, Morfeld asked for a study to find out more about how the state can improve its response to preventing the spread of HIV.

“Nebraska needs more resources for folks who are at a high risk of contracting HIV, and this PreP medication is a surefire way to prevent HIV, up to 99% actually and make it so people can still be with their loved ones,” said Morfeld. “The bottom line is, we can’t rely on private philanthropy federal education programs and pharmaceutical companies that may give discount rates from time to time to protect Nebraskans”

The bill is in the appropriations committee right now. Morfled said the hearing will be in the next week or so, and if voted out will head to the legislature floor.

