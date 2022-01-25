Advertisement

Murder trial set for woman accused of killing husband on I-80

Kathleen Jourdan is accused of murdering her husband and is scheduled for a March trial in...
Kathleen Jourdan is accused of murdering her husband and is scheduled for a March trial in Lexington(KOLNKGIN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - The woman accused of killing her husband on Interstate 80 near Cozad is set for trial in March.

Kathleen Jourdan, 33, is charged with Second-Degree Murder and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony. She is accused of killing Joshua Jordan on June 17, 2020, after an argument the pair had while driving from Scottsbluff to Omaha.

At the time, Kathleen Jourdan was a doctor with the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Jourdan, her husband and two children were returning from Scottsbluff, where she was scheduled to complete a residency.

Court records indicate that Jourdan and her husband got into an argument during the trip. They stopped on the side of the interstate near the Cozad exit. Jourdan claims that her husband was about to harm her. She then pulled a gun from the car’s console and her husband was shot and killed.

Jourdan’s trial is set for March Third in Dawson County District Court in Lexington. If convicted on both charges, Jourdan could get up to life in prison.

Reports indicate that Jourdan’s family is from Washington state. At the time of the murder the family lived in Omaha. However, Dawson county court records indicate she currently lives at an address in Lexington.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home on Elm Street in Adams where a standoff occurred with law enforcement.
Man dead following standoff in Adams
Lincoln man killed in Cass County crash
Car crash
Juvenile killed in weekend crash in Seward County
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Stalled train near 84th and Yankee Hill Road
UPDATE: BNSF train cleared from Highway 2 and 84th Street

Latest News

It has been one year since a snow storm dropped nearly 15 inches of snow on the Capital City in...
One year out from 14.8 inch snowfall, a look at where snow totals are today
A bill in the state legislature is aiming to make preventative drugs for people in high-risk...
Legislature bill tries to make HIV preventative medication more accessible for Nebraskans
A home on Elm Street in Adams where a standoff occurred with law enforcement.
Man dead following standoff in Adams
Romero-Mijangos is charged with possession of a stolen firearm and is headed to trial court.
Grand Island teen transferred to trial court for stolen Hastings gun