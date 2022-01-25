Advertisement

LPD: SUV set on fire in north Lincoln

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are working to learn more about a vehicle set on fire in northeast Lincoln.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, police said a Ford Explorer was in flames off 27th and Theresa Streets in north Lincoln.

According to police, Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived and extinguished the flames.

LPD said the fire caused $1,000 in damage to a nearby home.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set and the vehicle’s owner was not present. Investigators estimate the owner had $8,000 worth of belongings in the vehicle when it was set on fire.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln man killed in Cass County crash
Car crash
Juvenile killed in weekend crash in Seward County
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
LPD File Photo
LPD: Man arrested on 3rd DUI offense following hit and run crash
Four arrested following incident in Lincoln

Latest News

A train blocking 84th Street and Highway 2 the morning of Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
South 84th Street and Yankee Hill Road closed by stalled train
A home on Elm Street in Adams where a standoff occurred with law enforcement.
Standoff in Adams ends after several hours
For the first time in Nebraska’s history, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will make it’s...
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory kicking off Broadway in 2022 at the Lied Center
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!