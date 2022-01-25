LPD: SUV set on fire in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are working to learn more about a vehicle set on fire in northeast Lincoln.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, police said a Ford Explorer was in flames off 27th and Theresa Streets in north Lincoln.

According to police, Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived and extinguished the flames.

LPD said the fire caused $1,000 in damage to a nearby home.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set and the vehicle’s owner was not present. Investigators estimate the owner had $8,000 worth of belongings in the vehicle when it was set on fire.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

