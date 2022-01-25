Advertisement

Nebraska advances bill to speed up Social Security tax cut

(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A proposal to speed up the implementation of a tax cut for Social Security recipients has cleared a key hurdle in the Nebraska Legislature.

Lawmakers voted, 42-0, to advance the bill through the first of three required votes. The measure would phase out Nebraska’s tax on Social Security income by 2025. Lawmakers approved the exemption last year, but adopted a slower phase-in that would eliminate it by 2030.

The faster phase-out was proposed after the state collected far more tax revenue than expected, leaving Nebraska with a general fund surplus of $412 million. Some lawmakers have questioned whether it’s prudent to rely on state revenues that have surged recently, arguing that tax collections were bolstered by federal pandemic stimulus payments into the economy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home on Elm Street in Adams where a standoff occurred with law enforcement.
Standoff in Adams ends after several hours
Lincoln man killed in Cass County crash
Car crash
Juvenile killed in weekend crash in Seward County
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Stalled train near 84th and Yankee Hill Road
UPDATE: BNSF train cleared from Highway 2 and 84th Street

Latest News

Romero-Mijangos is charged with possession of a stolen firearm and is headed to trial court.
Grand Island teen transferred to trial court for stolen Hastings gun
Wednesday AM "Feels Like" Temperatures
Wednesday Forecast: A Chilly breeze will be blowing...
Statewide program encourages people to explore
Felipe Vazquez
Judge orders change of venue for man accused of killing LPD investigator