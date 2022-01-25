Advertisement

Nebraska unemployment drops to new national low again, Iowa’s rate drops to 3.5%

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska’s unemployment rate dipped to a historic, national low once again last month.

The Nebraska Department of Labor reports a state unemployment rate of 1.7% in December.

Nebraska retained its spot as the state with the lowest rate, followed by Utah with a 1.9% rate and Oklahoma with 2.3%. Nebraska’s rate is also the lowest on record since data collection began in 1976, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The state has kept the lowest rate through much of the pandemic. The November rate was 1.8%.

The December rate was even lower in Nebraska’s largest cities, with the Omaha area reporting a 1.6% rate, the Lincoln area reporting 1.1%, and the Grand Island area reporting 1.4%,

Iowa’s unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in December.

Iowa Workforce Development reported Tuesday that the rate was down from November’s 3.7% rate and reflected that 5,200 more people found jobs.

The percentage of Iowans in the labor force also increased slightly. Iowa’s rate was ranked 20th nationally.

The national unemployment rate for December was 3.9%.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home on Elm Street in Adams where a standoff occurred with law enforcement.
Man dead following standoff in Adams
Lincoln man killed in Cass County crash
Car crash
Juvenile killed in weekend crash in Seward County
Stalled train near 84th and Yankee Hill Road
UPDATE: BNSF train cleared from Highway 2 and 84th Street
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

Latest News

Lincoln Board of Education Approves Four Finalists in Superintendent Search
Officials report reenlistment rates in Nebraska National Guard healthy
NE Leg: Dozens testify on how to spend $1.7B in pandemic relief
NE Legislature: Dozens testify on how to spend $1B in pandemic relief
Lincoln Board of Education announces finalists for Superintendent
DHHS announces free at-home COVID testing for Nebraska residents