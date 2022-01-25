Beef delivery a focus for Norfolk business

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During the pandemic, the owner of Lot 279 has moved from packing people into his downtown Norfolk business, to local e-commerce.

We caught up with Blake Albers recently to talk about his business called “Lot 279″.

“We opened this space a couple of years ago as a butcher shop and cocktail lounge,” Albers said. “Pre-pandemic we would have events here and promote our beef. As we went away from having a lot of people in here, we found this would be a good place for a cocktail lounge in the front half and a butcher shop in the back. We made it a dual purpose space.”

Blake Albers’ family has a long history in the cattle business.

“My family started feeding cattle north of Wisner in 1928,” Albers said. “My great grandpa Herb Albers Sr. started it all in the current location, and we’ve just grown it ever since, generation after generation.”

With his business, Lot 279, Blake Albers has pivoted from having events at his building, and shipping beef around the country, to creating more of a home delivery business for people in the Lincoln and Omaha markets.

“Businesses have to pivot,” Albers said. “We were shipping out the coasts, and we were focused on a wide-ranging e-commerce effort. But as the logistical problems began to arise, we decided it was better to be with customers in eastern Nebraska. We can service them better. That led us to focus on home delivery.”

“We want to bring the eating experience to people’s homes, and we want to do it in a way that bigger companies can’t,” Albers said. “Now in the Lincoln market for example, if you order before 11 a.m., you’ll have your meal well before supper.”

Albers says he’s worked now to make his building in downtown Norfolk a great place to promote from, and the bulk of the business is coming from local e-commerce.

“If people would like to order, or just check us out, go to lot279.com,” Albers said.

The downtown area of Norfolk continues to shine as a place for local business. More and more stores appear to be finding a home downtown.

“We like to think our store fits in well,” Albers said. “As more businesses repair and fix up these older buildings, the downtown area just keeps getting momentum, and we are really excited about that.”

