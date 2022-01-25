NReport Podcast: Former Husker & Chief Eric Warfield

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Listen to the latest NReport Podcast episode from Jan. 25: Former Husker & Chief Eric Warfield.

Bill Schammert chats with Eric Warfield about a variety of topics, from last weekend’s Bills vs Chiefs game, to Patrick Mahomes, to his faith in the Huskers, to his thoughts on the new coaching staff, to his go-to spot if NIL existed in 1997.

You can listen below or anywhere you listen to podcasts including Apple, Google, or Spotify - just search “huskers” or “nreport”. If you like what you hear, please subscribe and leave a review.

The NReport Podcast is your weekly look at Nebraska Huskers Athletics from the #1 sports team in Lincoln. You’ll hear weekly analysis, insight, predictions, and exclusive interviews with current and former Husker athletes and staff. Available anywhere you listen to podcasts, just search “nreport or “huskers”.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.