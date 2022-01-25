One year out from 14.8 inch snowfall, a look at where snow totals are today

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It has been one year since a snow storm dropped nearly 15 inches of snow on the Capital City in about 24 hours. 14.5 inches of snow fell in 24-hours, making it the second snowiest day on record.

In total, the storm dumped 14.8 inches of snow on Lincoln.

City and county roads were covered for several days while crews worked to clear up the storm.

The snow also pushed the city over its winter operations budget by more than $1 million.

The city’s snow removal budget of $5.3 million was supposed to cover salt, brine, equipment and staffing for all of the 20-21 winter season, but with more snow than expected the city spent $6.5 million, most of which was spent paying for city and contracted plow drivers to remove the snow.

This year, it’s different. Lincoln has seen about a quarter of what we saw in one day, with just 3.7 inches of snow.

“Most of the snow falls in January and Februrary in Lincoln,” Meteorologist Brad Anderson with 10/11 Now said. “A couple of snow events could bring us right back to average as far as snow fall and precipitation.”

Last year’s storm dropped 14.8 inches, putting our season total at almost 32 inches of snow.

This year it’s a different story. To date, the city has only seen 3.7 inches of snow, which is more than 2.5 feet less than this time last year.

“In December, we don’t really anticipate a lot of moisture. We really need that moisture in spring and early summer. Having a dry winter going into spring can be a concern if we don’t see rains or snows in the spring,” Anderson said. “At this point I’m not too concerned about the deficit of snow or moisture, but again, we hope the weather pattern changes in the spring so we at least get adequate moisture for the farmers.”

