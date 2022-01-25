Advertisement

Prairiewolves overcome slow start, beat Simpson College

Nebraska Wesleyan is a member of the American Rivers Conference.
Nebraska Wesleyan is a member of the American Rivers Conference.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Simpson College raced out to an early 9-point lead at Snyder Arena on Monday night, but Nebraska Wesleyan came charging back for a 77-73 win. The Prairiewolves improved to 10-7 on the season (4-4 ARC).

Peter Lash scored a team-high 20 points, while Landon Torneten added 19 points. NWU sealed the victory at the free throw line, making 7 foul shots over the final 2 minutes of the game.

Simpson College was led by Tajen Ross who poured in 24 points.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four arrested following incident in Lincoln
Lincoln man killed in Cass County crash
Car crash
Juvenile killed in weekend crash in Seward County
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Mattress fire causes $1,000 in damages in south Lincoln

Latest News

Huskers ranked No. 20 in Baseball America’s preseason poll
Huskers ranked 20th in preseason poll
Huskers ranked 20th in preseason poll
Crete's Kracl back from injury, selected for Shrine Bowl
Crete's Kracl back from injury, selected for Shrine Bowl
Husker men’s track and field team climb to No. 12 in National Rankings