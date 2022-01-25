Prairiewolves overcome slow start, beat Simpson College

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Simpson College raced out to an early 9-point lead at Snyder Arena on Monday night, but Nebraska Wesleyan came charging back for a 77-73 win. The Prairiewolves improved to 10-7 on the season (4-4 ARC).

Peter Lash scored a team-high 20 points, while Landon Torneten added 19 points. NWU sealed the victory at the free throw line, making 7 foul shots over the final 2 minutes of the game.

Simpson College was led by Tajen Ross who poured in 24 points.

