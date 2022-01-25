Statewide program encourages people to explore
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Historical Society (NSHSF) has launched a statewide travel adventure program on “National Plan Your Vacation Day.”
This program encourages travelers to visit Nebraska museums, libraries, parks, and other historical points of interest in order to win participation prizes along the way.
Playing on the word wanderlust, the program has been named “Wanderlist” to help evoke the feelings of exploration and excitement while encouraging participants to cross off a list of fascinating Nebraska destinations.
To provide additional support to historical organizations in Nebraska, the program will emphasize a commitment to awareness and the economic growth of Nebraska communities, and highlight Statewide Grants Program winners by giving them an additional opportunity for media exposure and increased tourism.
In 2021, the NSHSF launched the Statewide Grants Program. The foundation awarded almost $17,000 to 20 historical societies, museums and local libraries in 18 counties.
Statewide Grant Program winners have been invited to participate in the WanderList program in 2022.
- Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation
- Buffalo County Historical Society
- Custer County Historical Society
- Dakota County Historical Society
- El Museo Latino
- Fairmont Public Library
- Gothenburg Historical Museum
- Haigler Community Foundation
- Hemingford Public Library
- Indianola Public Library
- Lied Lincoln Township Library
- Lincoln County Historical Society
- Long Pine Heritage Society
- Merrick County Historical Society
- Robert Henri Museum
- Sarpy County Museum
- Saunders County Historical Society
- Seven Valleys Historical Society
- Thomas County Historical Society
- Wayne County Historical Association
The Wanderlist booklet will be available in April, 2022 and will be downloadable and offered to the public through social media and the NSHSF website.
Interested parties are encouraged to pre-order their booklet HERE.
Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.