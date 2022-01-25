Advertisement

South 84th Street and Yankee Hill Road closed by stalled train

A train blocking 84th Street and Highway 2 the morning of Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - South 84th Street and Yankee Hill Road are closed just south of Highway 2 due to a stalled Burlington Northern Santa Fe train. The streets are expected to reopen at noon. Travelers are encouraged to seek alternate routes in the area including 70th Street.

We’ve received reports that the stalled train has been there since at least 4:40 a.m. Tuesday.

A BNSF spokesperson gave us an update on the incident around 10 a.m.

“One of our locomotives had a mechanical issue and stalled on a hill near the location,” a BNSF spokesperson said. “We have dispatched additional units to assist in moving the train off the crossing. We anticipate it will take approximately two hours to clear the crossing. We apologize to any motorists for the inconvenience.”

A BNSF train blocking 84th Street and Highway 2 the morning of Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
