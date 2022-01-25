Wednesday Forecast: A Chilly breeze will be blowing...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be another cold morning across the region...and many of us will begin the day with temperatures in the single-digits and wind chills below zero...

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Wednesday AM "Feels Like" Temperatures (KOLN)

As the day wears on and a warm front slides across the state on Wednesday...south-southwest winds will increase at 10-to-20 mph...with gusts to 30 or 35 mph possible. This southerly breeze will warm our temperatures back into the mid 30s-to-mid 40s by afternoon...but will make it “feel” chillier than that.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Breezy conditions continue Wednesday night...keeping our overnight lows primarily in the low-to-mid 20s.

Thursday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Another fast-moving cold front drops south across the state Thursday morning. This boundary doesn’t carry much of a precipitation chance with it...but it will keep temperatures in the mid 30s-to-around 40° for daytime highs.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Yet another front is expected to swing through the region from the north on Friday...but this frontal passage does allow temperatures to warm a bit. Look for highs in the upper 30s-to-upper 40s for the end of the work week.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

The latest 7-Day Outlook continues to show mild late-January readings over the weekend and into early next week...with a more significant precipitation chance arriving as we approach the middle of next week...stay tuned...

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

