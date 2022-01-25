Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: A Chilly breeze will be blowing...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be another cold morning across the region...and many of us will begin the day with temperatures in the single-digits and wind chills below zero...

Wednesday Morning Lows
Wednesday Morning Lows(KOLN)
Wednesday AM "Feels Like" Temperatures
Wednesday AM "Feels Like" Temperatures(KOLN)

As the day wears on and a warm front slides across the state on Wednesday...south-southwest winds will increase at 10-to-20 mph...with gusts to 30 or 35 mph possible. This southerly breeze will warm our temperatures back into the mid 30s-to-mid 40s by afternoon...but will make it “feel” chillier than that.

Highs On Wednesday
Highs On Wednesday(KOLN)

Breezy conditions continue Wednesday night...keeping our overnight lows primarily in the low-to-mid 20s.

Thursday Morning Lows
Thursday Morning Lows(KOLN)

Another fast-moving cold front drops south across the state Thursday morning. This boundary doesn’t carry much of a precipitation chance with it...but it will keep temperatures in the mid 30s-to-around 40° for daytime highs.

Highs On Thursday
Highs On Thursday(KOLN)

Yet another front is expected to swing through the region from the north on Friday...but this frontal passage does allow temperatures to warm a bit. Look for highs in the upper 30s-to-upper 40s for the end of the work week.

Highs On Friday
Highs On Friday(KOLN)

The latest 7-Day Outlook continues to show mild late-January readings over the weekend and into early next week...with a more significant precipitation chance arriving as we approach the middle of next week...stay tuned...

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

