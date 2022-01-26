Advertisement

College World Series: NCAA announces game times, ticket information

NCAA 2026 College World Series
NCAA 2026 College World Series(NCAA)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The NCAA announced Wednesday this year’s College World Series schedule, which will include two sets of weekend games, with finals starting Saturday, June 25.

This year’s CWS will also see increased reserved outfield seating again this year, a pandemic-related change made for last year’s tournament.

“Outfield seating will be reserved and will not include a general admission section. Once the Series is underway, any available tickets will be accessible through this site and the Charles Schwab Field Omaha box office,” the release states.

To encourage online purchasing, tickets for weekday afternoon and evening games will be reduced by $10, the NCAA release states.

Ticket sale information

2026 Men’s College World Series schedule

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home on Elm Street in Adams where a standoff occurred with law enforcement.
Man dead following standoff in Adams
Stalled train near 84th and Yankee Hill Road
UPDATE: BNSF train cleared from Highway 2 and 84th Street
Hundreds of thousands of people have lost their sense of smell and taste because of COVID-19,...
Lincoln woman shares story of getting her sense of taste and smell back
Kathleen Jourdan is accused of murdering her husband and is scheduled for a March trial in...
Murder trial set for woman accused of killing husband on I-80
LPD File Photo
LPD: SUV set on fire in north Lincoln

Latest News

Fans missing CWS experience
Following the news out of California, where the governor signed a law defying the NCAA,...
Nebraska coaches Frost, Cook on paying college athletes
A pitch is thrown for a batter during an impromptu ball game at the Infield at the Zoo,...
CWS 2019: Rosenblatt Stadium memories still linger
CWS 2019: What not to bring
CWS 2019: Clear-bag policy, extra security at TD Ameritrade Park