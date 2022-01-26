Advertisement

DHHS announces free at-home COVID testing for Nebraska residents

(generic)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced on Tuesday a free at-home COVID-19 testing initiative for all Nebraska residents.

DHHS is finalizing a contract with eMed, a healthcare solutions company to provide 200,000 at-home COVID-19 test kits for Nebraska residents. DHHS will work with local health departments to place kits for pickup at locations throughout the state.

Once picked up, Nebraskans can perform the test on their own or be helped through a video call. DHHS will have the option to buy more tests if needed.

The at-home testing options are expected to begin being made available during the first week of February. A website with testing locations is in progress and will be made available in the coming days.

In addition, the Nebraska Public Health Lab —which is a cooperative partnership between the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC), DHHS, and Nebraska Medicine—is working to connect with private testing facilities to help process tests during periods of high demand.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home on Elm Street in Adams where a standoff occurred with law enforcement.
Man dead following standoff in Adams
Lincoln man killed in Cass County crash
Car crash
Juvenile killed in weekend crash in Seward County
Stalled train near 84th and Yankee Hill Road
UPDATE: BNSF train cleared from Highway 2 and 84th Street
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

Latest News

DHHS announces Hospital Decompression Program
LLCHD reports two additional deaths from COVID-19
Dr. Lindsay Huse
Judge denies injunction on Omaha mask mandate
Women’s health experts warn about cervical cancer during Awareness Month