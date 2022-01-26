Advertisement

Fortenberry seeks to move trial from California to Nebraska

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:43 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Attorneys for U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry are asking a federal judge to move the Nebraska Republican’s upcoming trial from California, where he faces federal charges, to his home state.

The congressman’s attorneys filed a new motion on Monday, arguing that California is an “impractical forum” for the Feb. 15 trial.

They pointed to the California district court’s suspension of jury trials due to the pandemic, as well as the recent announcement that Republican state Sen. Mike Flood will challenge Fortenberry in the GOP primary on May 10. Attorneys noted that the federal courts in Nebraska are allowing jury trials.

“Congressman Fortenberry needs to quickly proceed to trial to clear his name,” attorneys wrote.

Fortenberry’s lawyers pointed to an earlier ruling from U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr., in which the judge denied Fortenberry’s motion to change venue but said that a defendant who “is inexplicably hauled into an inconvenient forum may seek to transfer to a more convenient one” under federal court rules.

Prosecutors have only responded to arguments in public court filings, but they have opposed Fortenberry’s previous efforts to move his trial to Nebrasksa.

Fortenberry has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that he lied to federal authorities investigating an illegal campaign contribution.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home on Elm Street in Adams where a standoff occurred with law enforcement.
Man dead following standoff in Adams
Stalled train near 84th and Yankee Hill Road
UPDATE: BNSF train cleared from Highway 2 and 84th Street
Hundreds of thousands of people have lost their sense of smell and taste because of COVID-19,...
Lincoln woman shares story of getting her sense of taste and smell back
LPD File Photo
LPD: SUV set on fire in north Lincoln
Dr. Lindsay Huse
Judge denies injunction on Omaha mask mandate

Latest News

Friday, in a press conference in the State Capitol Rotunda, Governor Pete Ricketts and former...
Pete Ricketts and Dave Heineman endorse Mike Flood for Congress
Proposal would officially make Nebraska Legislature partisan
The Nebraska State Capitol Building
Conservative Nebraska Sen. Groene sponsors medical pot bill
The Nebraska State Capitol Building.
Nebraska lawmakers advance convention of states proposal