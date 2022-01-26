Advertisement

HS Basketball Scoreboard - Tues., Jan. 25

(KCWY)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 25, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the scores from Tuesday’s high school basketball games across Nebraska:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Auburn: Falls City VS Auburn

@ BRLD: Winnebago VS BRLD

@ Battle Creek: Howells-Dodge VS Battle Creek

@ Bellevue East: Grand Island VS Bellevue East

@ Blue Hill: Lawrence-Nelson VS Blue Hill

@ Boyd County: Spalding Academy VS Boyd County

@ Burwell: Palmer VS Burwell

@ Centennial Conference Tournament: Archbishop Bergan VS Hastings St. Cecilia

@ Centennial Conference Tournament: Grand Island Central Catholic VS Bishop Neumann

@ Centennial Conference Tournament: Kearney Catholic VS Lincoln Lutheran

@ Central Conference: Aurora VS Northwest

@ Chase County: Haxtun, CO VS Chase County

@ Clarkson/Leigh: Wisner-Pilger VS Clarkson/Leigh

@ David City: Mead VS David City

@ Elkhorn South: Omaha Westside VS Elkhorn South

@ Fairbury: Sandy Creek VS Fairbury

@ Fillmore Central: Centennial VS Fillmore Central

@ Franklin: Loomis VS Franklin

@ Freeman: Elmwood-Murdock VS Freeman

@ Fullerton: Elba VS Fullerton

@ Hartington-Newcastle: Plainview VS Hartington-Newcastle

@ Heartland Lutheran: Red Cloud VS Heartland Lutheran

@ Hi-Line: Amherst VS Hi-Line

@ Holyoke, CO: Perkins County VS Holyoke, CO

@ Homer: Siouxland Community Christian, IA VS Homer

@ Humphrey St. Francis: St. Edward VS Humphrey St. Francis

@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Oakland-Craig VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

@ Johnson County Central: Malcolm VS Johnson County Central

@ Lewiston: Pawnee City VS Lewiston

@ Leyton: Banner County VS Leyton

@ Millard South: Papillion-LaVista VS Millard South

@ Millard West: Omaha Burke VS Millard West

@ Morrill: Lingle-Ft. Laramie, WY VS Morrill

@ Nebraska Christian: Heartland VS Nebraska Christian

@ Neligh-Oakdale: West Holt VS Neligh-Oakdale

@ Niobrara/Verdigre: CWC VS Niobrara/Verdigre

@ North Bend Central: Madison VS North Bend Central

@ O’Neill: Norfolk Catholic VS O’Neill

@ Omaha Bryan: Mount Michael Benedictine VS Omaha Bryan

@ Omaha Northwest: Kearney VS Omaha Northwest

@ Omaha Skutt Catholic: Lincoln Pius X VS Omaha Skutt Catholic

@ Ord: Wood River VS Ord

@ Osmond: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Osmond

@ Papillion-LaVista South: Creighton Preparatory School VS Papillion-LaVista South

@ Pierce: West Point-Beemer VS Pierce

@ Ponca: Hartington Cedar Catholic VS Ponca

@ RPAC Tournament: Bertrand VS Cambridge

@ RPAC Tournament: Southwest VS Medicine Valley

@ Ravenna: Elm Creek VS Ravenna

@ Santee: Flandreau Indian, SD VS Santee

@ Shelton: Overton VS Shelton

@ Southern: Falls City Sacred Heart VS Southern

@ St. Mary’s: Creighton VS St. Mary’s

@ St. Paul: Centura VS St. Paul

@ Stanton: Twin River VS Stanton

@ Sterling: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Sterling

@ Summerland: Elkhorn Valley VS Summerland

@ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller: Ansley-Litchfield VS Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

@ Superior: Deshler VS Superior

@ Sutherland: Creek Valley VS Sutherland

@ Sutton: Milford VS Sutton

@ Thayer Central: Tri County VS Thayer Central

@ Tri County Northeast: Pender VS Tri County Northeast

@ Wakefield: Omaha Nation VS Wakefield

@ Walthill: Winside VS Walthill

@ Wilber-Clatonia: Palmyra VS Wilber-Clatonia

@ Wilcox-Hildreth: Silver Lake VS Wilcox-Hildreth

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thayer Central 2, Tri County 0 (FORFEIT)

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Auburn: Falls City VS Auburn

@ BRLD: Winnebago VS BRLD

@ Battle Creek: Howells-Dodge VS Battle Creek

@ Bloomfield: Wausa VS Bloomfield

@ Blue Hill: Lawrence-Nelson VS Blue Hill

@ Burwell: Palmer VS Burwell

@ Centennial Conference Tournament: Archbishop Bergan VS Columbus Scotus

@ Centennial Conference Tournament: Grand Island Central Catholic VS Kearney Catholic

@ Central Conference: Aurora VS Columbus Lakeview

@ Central Valley: Riverside VS Central Valley

@ Chase County: Haxtun, CO VS Chase County

@ Clarkson/Leigh: Wisner-Pilger VS Clarkson/Leigh

@ Colome, SD: Boyd County VS Colome, SD

@ Crawford: Hemingford VS Crawford

@ Crossroads Conference Tournament: Exeter-Milligan VS Osceola

@ David City: Mead VS David City

@ Doniphan-Trumbull: Arcadia/Loup City VS Doniphan-Trumbull

@ Elkhorn South: Omaha Westside VS Elkhorn South

@ Fairbury: Sandy Creek VS Fairbury

@ Fillmore Central: Centennial VS Fillmore Central

@ Franklin: Loomis VS Franklin

@ Freeman: Elmwood-Murdock VS Freeman

@ Fremont: Lincoln Southwest VS Fremont

@ Frontier Conference Tournament: Omaha Christian Academy VS College View Academy

@ Fullerton: Elba VS Fullerton

@ Hartington-Newcastle: Plainview VS Hartington-Newcastle

@ Hastings: Grand Island VS Hastings

@ Heartland Lutheran: Red Cloud VS Heartland Lutheran

@ Hi-Line: Amherst VS Hi-Line

@ Holyoke, CO: Perkins County VS Holyoke, CO

@ Homer: Siouxland Community Christian, IA VS Homer

@ Humphrey St. Francis: St. Edward VS Humphrey St. Francis

@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Oakland-Craig VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

@ Johnson County Central: Malcolm VS Johnson County Central

@ Lewiston: Pawnee City VS Lewiston

@ Leyton: Banner County VS Leyton

@ Millard South: Papillion-LaVista VS Millard South

@ Millard West: Omaha Burke VS Millard West

@ Mitchell: Kimball VS Mitchell

@ Morrill: Lingle Ft. Laramie, WY VS Morrill

@ Nebraska Christian: Heartland VS Nebraska Christian

@ Neligh-Oakdale: West Holt VS Neligh-Oakdale

@ Niobrara/Verdigre: CWC VS Niobrara/Verdigre

@ North Bend Central: Madison VS North Bend Central

@ O’Neill: Norfolk Catholic VS O’Neill

@ Omaha Mercy: Tekamah-Herman VS Omaha Mercy

@ Omaha Roncalli Catholic: Omaha Duchesne Academy VS Omaha Roncalli Catholic

@ Omaha Skutt Catholic: Lincoln Pius X VS Omaha Skutt Catholic

@ Ord: Wood River VS Ord

@ Osmond: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Osmond

@ Papillion-LaVista South: Omaha Marian VS Papillion-LaVista South

@ Pierce: West Point-Beemer VS Pierce

@ Ponca: Hartington Cedar Catholic VS Ponca

@ Prairie, CO: Potter-Dix VS Prairie, CO

@ Ravenna: Elm Creek VS Ravenna

@ Santee: Flanderau Indian, SD VS Santee

@ Shelton: Overton VS Shelton

@ Sioux County: Bridgeport VS Sioux County

@ Southern: Falls City Sacred Heart VS Southern

@ St. Mary’s: Creighton VS St. Mary’s

@ St. Paul: Centura VS St. Paul

@ Stanton: Twin River VS Stanton

@ Sterling: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Sterling

@ Summerland: Elkhorn Valley VS Summerland

@ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller: Ansley-Litchfield VS Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

@ Superior: Deshler VS Superior

@ Sutherland: Creek Valley VS Sutherland

@ Sutton: Milford VS Sutton

@ Tri County Northeast: Pender VS Tri County Northeast

@ Wakefield: Omaha Nation VS Wakefield

@ Walthill: Winside VS Walthill

@ Wilber-Clatonia: Palmyra VS Wilber-Clatonia

@ Wilcox-Hildreth: Silver Lake VS Wilcox-Hildreth

