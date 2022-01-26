HS Basketball Scoreboard - Tues., Jan. 25
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the scores from Tuesday’s high school basketball games across Nebraska:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
@ Auburn: Falls City VS Auburn
@ BRLD: Winnebago VS BRLD
@ Battle Creek: Howells-Dodge VS Battle Creek
@ Bellevue East: Grand Island VS Bellevue East
@ Blue Hill: Lawrence-Nelson VS Blue Hill
@ Boyd County: Spalding Academy VS Boyd County
@ Burwell: Palmer VS Burwell
@ Centennial Conference Tournament: Archbishop Bergan VS Hastings St. Cecilia
@ Centennial Conference Tournament: Grand Island Central Catholic VS Bishop Neumann
@ Centennial Conference Tournament: Kearney Catholic VS Lincoln Lutheran
@ Central Conference: Aurora VS Northwest
@ Chase County: Haxtun, CO VS Chase County
@ Clarkson/Leigh: Wisner-Pilger VS Clarkson/Leigh
@ David City: Mead VS David City
@ Elkhorn South: Omaha Westside VS Elkhorn South
@ Fairbury: Sandy Creek VS Fairbury
@ Fillmore Central: Centennial VS Fillmore Central
@ Franklin: Loomis VS Franklin
@ Freeman: Elmwood-Murdock VS Freeman
@ Fullerton: Elba VS Fullerton
@ Hartington-Newcastle: Plainview VS Hartington-Newcastle
@ Heartland Lutheran: Red Cloud VS Heartland Lutheran
@ Hi-Line: Amherst VS Hi-Line
@ Holyoke, CO: Perkins County VS Holyoke, CO
@ Homer: Siouxland Community Christian, IA VS Homer
@ Humphrey St. Francis: St. Edward VS Humphrey St. Francis
@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Oakland-Craig VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
@ Johnson County Central: Malcolm VS Johnson County Central
@ Lewiston: Pawnee City VS Lewiston
@ Leyton: Banner County VS Leyton
@ Millard South: Papillion-LaVista VS Millard South
@ Millard West: Omaha Burke VS Millard West
@ Morrill: Lingle-Ft. Laramie, WY VS Morrill
@ Nebraska Christian: Heartland VS Nebraska Christian
@ Neligh-Oakdale: West Holt VS Neligh-Oakdale
@ Niobrara/Verdigre: CWC VS Niobrara/Verdigre
@ North Bend Central: Madison VS North Bend Central
@ O’Neill: Norfolk Catholic VS O’Neill
@ Omaha Bryan: Mount Michael Benedictine VS Omaha Bryan
@ Omaha Northwest: Kearney VS Omaha Northwest
@ Omaha Skutt Catholic: Lincoln Pius X VS Omaha Skutt Catholic
@ Ord: Wood River VS Ord
@ Osmond: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Osmond
@ Papillion-LaVista South: Creighton Preparatory School VS Papillion-LaVista South
@ Pierce: West Point-Beemer VS Pierce
@ Ponca: Hartington Cedar Catholic VS Ponca
@ RPAC Tournament: Bertrand VS Cambridge
@ RPAC Tournament: Southwest VS Medicine Valley
@ Ravenna: Elm Creek VS Ravenna
@ Santee: Flandreau Indian, SD VS Santee
@ Shelton: Overton VS Shelton
@ Southern: Falls City Sacred Heart VS Southern
@ St. Mary’s: Creighton VS St. Mary’s
@ St. Paul: Centura VS St. Paul
@ Stanton: Twin River VS Stanton
@ Sterling: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Sterling
@ Summerland: Elkhorn Valley VS Summerland
@ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller: Ansley-Litchfield VS Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
@ Superior: Deshler VS Superior
@ Sutherland: Creek Valley VS Sutherland
@ Sutton: Milford VS Sutton
@ Thayer Central: Tri County VS Thayer Central
@ Tri County Northeast: Pender VS Tri County Northeast
@ Wakefield: Omaha Nation VS Wakefield
@ Walthill: Winside VS Walthill
@ Wilber-Clatonia: Palmyra VS Wilber-Clatonia
@ Wilcox-Hildreth: Silver Lake VS Wilcox-Hildreth
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thayer Central 2, Tri County 0 (FORFEIT)
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
@ Auburn: Falls City VS Auburn
@ BRLD: Winnebago VS BRLD
@ Battle Creek: Howells-Dodge VS Battle Creek
@ Bloomfield: Wausa VS Bloomfield
@ Blue Hill: Lawrence-Nelson VS Blue Hill
@ Burwell: Palmer VS Burwell
@ Centennial Conference Tournament: Archbishop Bergan VS Columbus Scotus
@ Centennial Conference Tournament: Grand Island Central Catholic VS Kearney Catholic
@ Central Conference: Aurora VS Columbus Lakeview
@ Central Valley: Riverside VS Central Valley
@ Chase County: Haxtun, CO VS Chase County
@ Clarkson/Leigh: Wisner-Pilger VS Clarkson/Leigh
@ Colome, SD: Boyd County VS Colome, SD
@ Crawford: Hemingford VS Crawford
@ Crossroads Conference Tournament: Exeter-Milligan VS Osceola
@ David City: Mead VS David City
@ Doniphan-Trumbull: Arcadia/Loup City VS Doniphan-Trumbull
@ Elkhorn South: Omaha Westside VS Elkhorn South
@ Fairbury: Sandy Creek VS Fairbury
@ Fillmore Central: Centennial VS Fillmore Central
@ Franklin: Loomis VS Franklin
@ Freeman: Elmwood-Murdock VS Freeman
@ Fremont: Lincoln Southwest VS Fremont
@ Frontier Conference Tournament: Omaha Christian Academy VS College View Academy
@ Fullerton: Elba VS Fullerton
@ Hartington-Newcastle: Plainview VS Hartington-Newcastle
@ Hastings: Grand Island VS Hastings
@ Heartland Lutheran: Red Cloud VS Heartland Lutheran
@ Hi-Line: Amherst VS Hi-Line
@ Holyoke, CO: Perkins County VS Holyoke, CO
@ Homer: Siouxland Community Christian, IA VS Homer
@ Humphrey St. Francis: St. Edward VS Humphrey St. Francis
@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Oakland-Craig VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
@ Johnson County Central: Malcolm VS Johnson County Central
@ Lewiston: Pawnee City VS Lewiston
@ Leyton: Banner County VS Leyton
@ Millard South: Papillion-LaVista VS Millard South
@ Millard West: Omaha Burke VS Millard West
@ Mitchell: Kimball VS Mitchell
@ Morrill: Lingle Ft. Laramie, WY VS Morrill
@ Nebraska Christian: Heartland VS Nebraska Christian
@ Neligh-Oakdale: West Holt VS Neligh-Oakdale
@ Niobrara/Verdigre: CWC VS Niobrara/Verdigre
@ North Bend Central: Madison VS North Bend Central
@ O’Neill: Norfolk Catholic VS O’Neill
@ Omaha Mercy: Tekamah-Herman VS Omaha Mercy
@ Omaha Roncalli Catholic: Omaha Duchesne Academy VS Omaha Roncalli Catholic
@ Omaha Skutt Catholic: Lincoln Pius X VS Omaha Skutt Catholic
@ Ord: Wood River VS Ord
@ Osmond: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Osmond
@ Papillion-LaVista South: Omaha Marian VS Papillion-LaVista South
@ Pierce: West Point-Beemer VS Pierce
@ Ponca: Hartington Cedar Catholic VS Ponca
@ Prairie, CO: Potter-Dix VS Prairie, CO
@ Ravenna: Elm Creek VS Ravenna
@ Santee: Flanderau Indian, SD VS Santee
@ Shelton: Overton VS Shelton
@ Sioux County: Bridgeport VS Sioux County
@ Southern: Falls City Sacred Heart VS Southern
@ St. Mary’s: Creighton VS St. Mary’s
@ St. Paul: Centura VS St. Paul
@ Stanton: Twin River VS Stanton
@ Sterling: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Sterling
@ Summerland: Elkhorn Valley VS Summerland
@ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller: Ansley-Litchfield VS Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
@ Superior: Deshler VS Superior
@ Sutherland: Creek Valley VS Sutherland
@ Sutton: Milford VS Sutton
@ Tri County Northeast: Pender VS Tri County Northeast
@ Wakefield: Omaha Nation VS Wakefield
@ Walthill: Winside VS Walthill
@ Wilber-Clatonia: Palmyra VS Wilber-Clatonia
@ Wilcox-Hildreth: Silver Lake VS Wilcox-Hildreth
