Lawmakers, policy analysts suggest sweeping prison reforms to address overcrowding

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For months, Nebraska lawmakers and corrections stakeholders have been working with the Crime and Justice Institute diving into the reasons behind Nebraska’s prison overcrowding problem.

The Boston-based non-profit found the problem wasn’t judges sending more people to prison, but sentence lengths.

A report recently released by CJI shows sentence lengths have increased 38% since 2011. At the same time, in the last three years, parole rates have dropped from 78% to 58%. Recidivism rates are also higher, with one in three inmates coming back to prison post-release. Len Engel, director of policy and campaigns for CJI said these trends have contributed to the fact that NDCS is now sitting at nearly 150% of design capacity.

“Nebraska lawmakers are facing daunting, daunting problems,” Engel said.

Now, CJI and the legislature’s judiciary committee, are working on making policy changes to address them. A working group made up of CJI, state senators, NDCS leaders, parole board members and more came up with 21 policy suggestions. Most of which will be introduced to the judiciary committee by Senator Steve Lathrop Wednesday.

“The notion behind reform is not to let people out sooner for the sake of letting them out sooner,” Lathrop said. “But looking at sentence structure and determining how long people need to be there and spending savings on programming, mental health and substance abuse services for people when they’re discharged so they have a better chance at success.”

The 21 policy suggestions are comprehensive and cover everything from parole, to sentencing, to alternatives to prison. Engel said there isn’t one that’s more important than the other, but they build on each other and work together to create change.

The reforms largely fall into three main categories; alternatives to prison, sentencing and programming and services.

First, are alternatives to prison, it’s recommended the state create more problem solving courts like drug court, mental health court or DUI court. Lathrop said they’re available in Lincoln and Omaha, but not across the state.

“We need to provide alternatives in the community to judges, prosecutors and county attorneys so they feel more comfortable directing people away from prison,” Engel said.

Second are sentencing reforms. Right now, the report shows major contributors to sentence length are mandatory minimums and the use of consecutive sentences. A consecutive sentence is when someone is convicted and sentenced on multiple charges related to one crime and they serve those sentences back to back. The data shows more than 80% of consecutive sentences imposed by judges aren’t required by law, and 25% of them are for non-person, non-sex crimes.

“We need to figure out if this is a habit for judges, if judges are using them because they want to see people serving longer periods of time,” Engel said.

Lathrop said the use of consecutive sentences varies widely across the state. The report showed nearly half of all cases out of Lancaster and Madison Counties result in a consecutive sentence, while Douglas County used a consecutive sentence in 19% of cases.

Programming and services outside of prison are also hugely important, Engel said.

“The most important job of corrections systems are to prepare people for release, 95% of inmates will be released,” he said.

Right now, fewer inmates are becoming eligible for parole.

“We want inmates who are incarcerated to participate in programming, that’s necessary to be paroled,” Lathrop said.

Lathrop said for now, these conversations are going to stay in the judiciary committee, but soon will go before the entire legislature.

“We have some senators who are very much in the old philosophy of tough on crime and think if you put everybody in jail for a long long time that’s how you take care of crime but other states have demonstrated that’s not the best way,” Lathrop said.

He said one uniting factor will be the money. In 2020, Nebraska spent $270 million on corrections, that’s up more than 50% since 2011.

“Nebraskans are conservative with money and I think that’s the prevailing view in the legislature so conversations about the cost of how we’ve been doing it is something senators are interested in having,” Lathrop said.

